Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $38,000 Stock Position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 142.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Magna International by 8.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in Magna International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 49.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 121.2% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 47,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Magna International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $58.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.57 and a 200 day moving average of $79.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.52. Magna International Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $104.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.47. Magna International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MGA shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Magna International and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.36.

Magna International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.