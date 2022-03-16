Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 1,208 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 2,416.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,143,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after acquiring an additional 291,942 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,314,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,873,000 after purchasing an additional 835,184 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 301.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 195,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 146,989 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the second quarter valued at $269,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H&R Block presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.
H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.26. H&R Block had a net margin of 22.84% and a negative return on equity of 665.97%. The company had revenue of $158.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.05%.
H&R Block Profile (Get Rating)
H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.
