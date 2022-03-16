Linda Chavez Sells 2,008 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Stock

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $92,629.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $44.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1-year low of $38.44 and a 1-year high of $54.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.21 and its 200 day moving average is $44.66.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 1.91%. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 41.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, December 24th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $29,428,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ABM Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,841,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,858,000 after buying an additional 369,857 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in ABM Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ABM Industries by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 974,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,797,000 after buying an additional 212,300 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in ABM Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

