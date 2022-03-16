Linda Chavez Sells 2,008 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Stock

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $92,629.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $44.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1-year low of $38.44 and a 1-year high of $54.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.21 and its 200 day moving average is $44.66.
ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 1.91%. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, December 24th.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $29,428,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ABM Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,841,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,858,000 after buying an additional 369,857 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in ABM Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ABM Industries by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 974,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,797,000 after buying an additional 212,300 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in ABM Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.
ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.
