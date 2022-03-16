Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 47,512 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,438,077 shares.The stock last traded at $20.86 and had previously closed at $21.11.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSPD. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lightspeed POS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.27.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 3.83.

Lightspeed POS ( NASDAQ:LSPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $152.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.91 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 44.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSPD. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Lightspeed POS by 179.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 58,822 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 42.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the second quarter valued at $511,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the second quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 341.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

