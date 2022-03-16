Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) Short Interest Update

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the February 13th total of 75,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $453,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 38,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. 33.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Media Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.93 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,624. Liberty Media Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

