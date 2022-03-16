LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.600-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.50 billion-$2.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.47 billion.LHC Group also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.000-$1.100 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.40.

LHC Group stock opened at $138.57 on Wednesday. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $108.42 and a 52-week high of $223.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. LHC Group’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,235,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $718,452,000 after purchasing an additional 214,388 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,927,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,266 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,425,000 after purchasing an additional 21,156 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,137 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,196 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

