Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 257.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF stock opened at $31.81 on Wednesday. iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.10.

