Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 32,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 14,062 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $409,000. CX Institutional raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $978,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 12,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.09.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

