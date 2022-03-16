Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6,719.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,025,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,363 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1,509.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,054,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,637,000 after acquiring an additional 988,944 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1,123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,399,000 after acquiring an additional 967,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,196,000 after acquiring an additional 953,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $275.46 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $178.58 and a 52 week high of $283.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.21 and a 200 day moving average of $250.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Marschall S. Runge bought 202 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 173,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.39, for a total transaction of $46,627,368.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 431,173 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,164. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.50.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

