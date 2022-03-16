Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) by 214.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,162 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 8.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,220,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,538,000 after buying an additional 98,368 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 6.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 0.6% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 139,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 11.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 133,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 13,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUA opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.02. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $17.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

