Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 93 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,382 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 112.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,614,000 after buying an additional 2,776,356 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 53.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after buying an additional 2,639,529 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $523,687,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 102.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,366,676 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $808,030,000 after buying an additional 1,199,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,717,891,000 after buying an additional 1,076,439 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $26,688.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,869 shares of company stock worth $1,740,496. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB stock opened at $192.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.15. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.82 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $522.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

