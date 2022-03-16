Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 541 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.5% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 53.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $124.91 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.51 and a fifty-two week high of $132.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.04.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

