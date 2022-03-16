Legacy Wealth Management Inc Reduces Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,062 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 10.6% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $92,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,403,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,996,000 after acquiring an additional 715,941 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,828,000 after buying an additional 574,056 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,238,000 after buying an additional 566,395 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,158,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,759,000 after buying an additional 360,491 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $258.26 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $247.37 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $264.76.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

