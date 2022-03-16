LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Short Interest Update

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the February 13th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LCNB. StockNews.com began coverage on LCNB in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lcnb Corp increased its stake in shares of LCNB by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 521,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,179,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LCNB by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,654,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in LCNB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,163,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LCNB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,707,000. Institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LCNB traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,739. LCNB has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.29.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. LCNB had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that LCNB will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

