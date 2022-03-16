Laura L. Brocklehurst Sells 249 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) insider Laura L. Brocklehurst sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $13,702.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $50.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.16. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.63 and a 12 month high of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.92.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SGRY shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,884,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $29,039,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $6,029,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,245,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,723,000 after acquiring an additional 409,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 1,099.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 413,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,498,000 after purchasing an additional 378,797 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

