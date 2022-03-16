Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Trading Down 9.3%

Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 9.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.52 and last traded at $12.52. Approximately 3,470 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 134,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

LGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Largo Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. CIBC lowered their price target on Largo Resources from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Largo Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Largo Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Largo Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

The stock has a market cap of $767.85 million and a PE ratio of 25.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Largo Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Largo Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. 626 Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Largo Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Largo Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Largo Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000.

Largo Resources Company Profile (NYSE:LGO)

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

