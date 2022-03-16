Lantz Financial LLC Sells 690 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Lantz Financial LLC lowered its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,225.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,284,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,763,000 after buying an additional 3,961,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 682.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,112,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586,980 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 541.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466,184 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 812.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,573,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182,021 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 505.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,002,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,222 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $53.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.82. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.45 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

