Lantz Financial LLC Reduces Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lantz Financial LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,040 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,225 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE V opened at $206.14 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.56 and a 200 day moving average of $216.89. The company has a market capitalization of $394.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

