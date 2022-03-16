Lantz Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,695 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.1% of Lantz Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,227 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,109 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,827 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Home Depot by 18.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,122,117,000 after purchasing an additional 521,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,065,000 after purchasing an additional 433,190 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $328.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.65 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $351.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.87.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

