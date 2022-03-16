Lantz Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FALN. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 100,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 63.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,340,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,633 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $733,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,358,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,659,000 after buying an additional 151,947 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $30.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.096 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

