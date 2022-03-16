Lantz Financial LLC Acquires 727 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Rayonier by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,936,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,317 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Rayonier by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,528,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,587,000 after purchasing an additional 259,610 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Rayonier by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,098,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,557,000 after purchasing an additional 346,061 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rayonier by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,089,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,571,000 after purchasing an additional 28,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,666,000 after buying an additional 27,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO April J. Tice sold 1,850 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $77,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RYN. StockNews.com raised Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

RYN opened at $41.61 on Wednesday. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.82 and a 52-week high of $43.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

