Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) COO Michael Forsum Buys 27,300 Shares

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) COO Michael Forsum bought 27,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $200,109.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Landsea Homes stock opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.95. Landsea Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $10.01. The company has a market cap of $374.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.17.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Analysts forecast that Landsea Homes Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Landsea Homes by 553.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Landsea Homes by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Landsea Homes by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LSEA. Zacks Investment Research raised Landsea Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

