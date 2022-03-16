Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 293 to CHF 278 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 330 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 316 to CHF 325 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.20.
Kuehne + Nagel International stock opened at $58.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.86. Kuehne + Nagel International has a twelve month low of $49.90 and a twelve month high of $78.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.49 and a 200-day moving average of $62.29.
Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.
