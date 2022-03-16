Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kraton were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 204.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 65,185 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,131,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,532,000 after purchasing an additional 34,076 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 75.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 89,720 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Kraton by 166.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraton by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraton alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Shares of KRA opened at $46.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.27. Kraton Co. has a twelve month low of $30.48 and a twelve month high of $46.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 2.08.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.31. Kraton had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kraton Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraton Profile (Get Rating)

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.