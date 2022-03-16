Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.250-$1.350 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $640 million-$650 million.Kontoor Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.650-$4.750 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.80.

NYSE:KTB traded up $2.00 on Wednesday, hitting $44.49. The stock had a trading volume of 413,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,216. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.58. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $69.16.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.44 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 151.71%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.59%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,388,000 after buying an additional 254,019 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

