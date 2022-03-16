Kommunitas Market Cap Hits $5.44 Million (KOM)

Kommunitas (KOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Kommunitas has a market cap of $5.44 million and $409,218.00 worth of Kommunitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kommunitas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kommunitas has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00045039 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,707.19 or 0.06640931 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,744.72 or 0.99949814 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00039483 BTC.

Kommunitas Coin Profile

Kommunitas’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,153,287,227 coins. Kommunitas’ official Twitter account is @Kommunitas1

Buying and Selling Kommunitas

