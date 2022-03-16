KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

KKR has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.92.

NYSE KKR opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.49. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.95 and a 52-week high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $505,871.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $783,509,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,880,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $601,525,000 after purchasing an additional 310,610 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,535,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $635,907,000 after buying an additional 2,586,939 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,160,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $532,716,000 after acquiring an additional 257,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,694,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,581,000 after acquiring an additional 301,801 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

