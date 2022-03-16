KG&L Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

KG&L Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MHK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,604,000 after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 90.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 51,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after buying an additional 24,559 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 262,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,622,000 after buying an additional 10,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 42.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MHK. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MHK traded up $5.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.04 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.92.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

