KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

KG&L Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,536 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CSX by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169,640 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of CSX by 57.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 43,181 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in CSX by 253.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,625,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,358 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in CSX by 309.9% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 25,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 19,376 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in CSX by 22.2% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 27,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen raised their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens lowered their price target on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $35.34. 1,600,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,421,029. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.49 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.94 and its 200-day moving average is $34.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

