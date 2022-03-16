Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 3,450 ($44.86) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.53% from the company’s current price.

KWS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,420 ($44.47) to GBX 3,300 ($42.91) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,197.20 ($41.58).

Shares of KWS opened at GBX 2,204 ($28.66) on Tuesday. Keywords Studios has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,950 ($25.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,366 ($43.77). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,440.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.

In related news, insider Marion Sears bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,490 ($32.38) per share, with a total value of £24,900 ($32,379.71). Also, insider Neil Thompson bought 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,804 ($36.46) per share, with a total value of £69,987.84 ($91,011.50).

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

