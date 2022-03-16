KeyCorp Trims Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Target Price to $25.00

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $30.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Engagesmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Engagesmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Engagesmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Engagesmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Engagesmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Engagesmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of ESMT opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.58. Engagesmart has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $38.83.

Engagesmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Engagesmart will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESMT. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,310,953,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth $71,526,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Engagesmart by 329.4% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,019,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth $43,808,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth $35,688,000. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

About Engagesmart

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

