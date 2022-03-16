KeyCorp Cuts Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $75.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LEN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lennar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday. Bank of America cut shares of Lennar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $142.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.93.

Lennar stock opened at $86.27 on Tuesday. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $79.52 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 9.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.50%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Lennar by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 607,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,945,000 after purchasing an additional 109,103 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,448,000 after purchasing an additional 521,125 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 57,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

