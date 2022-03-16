Key Financial Inc Increases Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,146 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,356 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,529 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth about $523,687,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,366,676 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $808,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,717,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,439 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $192.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $522.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $185.82 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $254.88 and a 200 day moving average of $311.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,496. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

