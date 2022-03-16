Key Financial Inc Has $2.32 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Key Financial Inc grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Key Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 120,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after buying an additional 71,044 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 309,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 82,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $60.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.67. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.44 and a 52 week high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

