Key Financial Inc Cuts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Key Financial Inc decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWP stock opened at $91.68 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $88.97 and a 12-month high of $123.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.03.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.