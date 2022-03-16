Key Financial Inc Boosts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Key Financial Inc grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,159 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 222,159 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $14,978,000 after purchasing an additional 25,546 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $591,818,000 after acquiring an additional 223,003 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,280 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 55,935 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $61.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.15. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.92 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.13). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

