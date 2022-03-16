Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $113.67

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 113.67 ($1.48) and traded as low as GBX 95.52 ($1.24). Kerry Group shares last traded at GBX 95.52 ($1.24), with a volume of 22,200 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kerry Group from £135 ($175.55) to £136 ($176.85) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.77. The firm has a market cap of £168.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 107.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 113.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a €0.67 ($0.73) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Kerry Group’s previous dividend of $0.29. Kerry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.74%.

In other Kerry Group news, insider Marguerite Larkin acquired 2,835 shares of Kerry Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £105 ($136.54) per share, with a total value of £297,675 ($387,093.63).

About Kerry Group (LON:KYGA)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

