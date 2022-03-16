Keg Royalties Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:KEG.UN)

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 18th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.

TSE KEG.UN traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$15.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.17, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.04. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$13.00 and a 1-year high of C$16.71. The company has a market cap of C$179.96 million and a PE ratio of -6.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$15.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.84.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

