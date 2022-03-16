Keg Royalties Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:KEG.UN)

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 18th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.
TSE KEG.UN traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$15.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.17, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.04. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$13.00 and a 1-year high of C$16.71. The company has a market cap of C$179.96 million and a PE ratio of -6.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$15.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.84.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
