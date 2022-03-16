KE (NYSE:BEKE) Trading Up 52%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 52% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.04 and last traded at $13.77. Approximately 1,392,586 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 12,273,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BEKE shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.10 to $26.30 in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered KE from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday. HSBC upgraded KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of -1.23.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.47. KE had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,346,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in KE by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares during the period. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new stake in KE during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,719,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in KE by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 58,355 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in KE by 1,656.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,970,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,178,000 after purchasing an additional 20,719,482 shares during the period. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

