Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPLT traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 37,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,252. Katapult has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a current ratio of 10.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPLT. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Katapult in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,587,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Katapult in the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Katapult by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 951,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 104,765 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Katapult in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Katapult in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Katapult from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

