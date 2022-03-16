Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) Short Interest Up 24.3% in February

Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 616,900 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the February 13th total of 496,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 621,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of KLTR stock opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.93. Kaltura has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Kaltura will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KLTR. Oppenheimer downgraded Kaltura from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kaltura from $5.50 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded Kaltura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaltura from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Kaltura from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kaltura currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Kaltura during the third quarter worth $8,319,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Kaltura during the third quarter worth $60,000. Intel Corp bought a new stake in Kaltura during the third quarter worth $82,739,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kaltura during the third quarter worth $16,430,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Kaltura during the third quarter worth $53,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

