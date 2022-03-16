Kainos Group’s (KNOS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KNOS. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,880 ($24.45) price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Kainos Group stock opened at GBX 1,343 ($17.46) on Tuesday. Kainos Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,174 ($15.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,100 ($27.31). The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,502.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.57.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

