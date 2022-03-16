Jyske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:JYSKY) PT Lowered to 330.00

Jyske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:JYSKY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 385.00 to 330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Jyske Bank A/S stock opened at 9.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is 9.99. Jyske Bank A/S has a 52 week low of 9.99 and a 52 week high of 9.99.

Jyske Bank A/S provides a range of financial solutions to personal and corporate clients in Denmark, Gibraltar, and Germany. The company operates through Banking Activities, Mortgage Activities, and Leasing Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment engages in the provision of advisory services relating to traditional financial solutions to personal and private banking clients, as well as corporate clients; and trading of interest-rate products, currencies, equities, commodities, and derivatives.

