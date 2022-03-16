Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) PT Lowered to CHF 135 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 145 to CHF 135 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GRUB. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,300 ($94.93) to GBX 6,000 ($78.02) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com to GBX 7,400 ($96.23) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,800 ($127.44) to GBX 6,100 ($79.32) in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,825.43.

Shares of NYSE GRUB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.50. 1,822,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,737,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.38. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 301.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

