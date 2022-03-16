Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) PT Lowered to CHF 135 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 145 to CHF 135 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GRUB. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,300 ($94.93) to GBX 6,000 ($78.02) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com to GBX 7,400 ($96.23) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,800 ($127.44) to GBX 6,100 ($79.32) in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,825.43.
Shares of NYSE GRUB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.50. 1,822,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,737,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.38. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84.
Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.
