Jupiter Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JAQC) Short Interest Update

Jupiter Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JAQC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the February 13th total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in Jupiter Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Jupiter Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,228,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jupiter Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Jupiter Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,950,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Jupiter Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,442,000. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JAQC remained flat at $$9.62 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,595. Jupiter Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.61.

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Jupiter Acquisition Corporation is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.

