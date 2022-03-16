Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $100,000.

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $53.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.91. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.84 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75.

