Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,096 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,349,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,925,601,000 after purchasing an additional 133,197 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,817,964,000 after purchasing an additional 287,092 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,794,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $978,834,000 after purchasing an additional 46,427 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,529,629 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $836,491,000 after purchasing an additional 98,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 765.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $243,723,000 after purchasing an additional 394,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DXCM. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.33.

In other news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.91, for a total value of $143,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.94, for a total value of $253,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,690 shares of company stock worth $13,794,029 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom stock opened at $416.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $423.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $516.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.45 and a 52 week high of $659.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.66 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

