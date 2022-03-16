Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New $429,000 Investment in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,519 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.1% during the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 24,099 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,673 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,677 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,242 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Cowen increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.11.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $66.60 on Wednesday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $56.60 and a 1 year high of $96.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.06.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $264.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

About Silicon Motion Technology (Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.