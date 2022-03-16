Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,875 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. HubSpot makes up 0.9% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,137,743,000 after purchasing an additional 985,452 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in HubSpot by 462.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 133,839 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,487,000 after purchasing an additional 110,039 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 145,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,598,000 after purchasing an additional 68,362 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in HubSpot by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,991,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,346,357,000 after purchasing an additional 67,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in HubSpot by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 90,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,984,000 after purchasing an additional 58,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.
In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total value of $5,159,462.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $862.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of HubSpot from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $743.21.
HubSpot Profile (Get Rating)
HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HubSpot (HUBS)
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.