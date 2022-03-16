Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $634,000 Position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PERI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Perion Network by 18.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the third quarter worth about $204,000. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PERI opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. Perion Network Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average of $22.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.00 million, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Perion Network had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PERI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

